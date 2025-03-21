Permits filed for 4-story residential building in Longwood

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 14 residences at the vacant lot on 1078 Hall Pl. in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 43 feet tall and yield 9,635 square feet of space across the 14 residences. With an average unit scope of 688 square feet, the housing units will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the housing units, other planned features of the development include a cellar and a penthouse. The property is within close proximity to the Pharos Academy Charter School, Metropolitan High School and the Simpson Street subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains.

The applications for this building were submitted by Vate Pepushaj. The listed architect of record is Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C.

Since the property, located between East 167th Street and Rogers Place, is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed during the project. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been announced.