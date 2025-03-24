Permits filed for 8-story mixed-use building in Bronxwood

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building with 55 residences at 3006 Williamsbridge Rd. in Bronxwood.

The proposed building would be 73 feet tall and yield a total of 42,887 square feet. The 55 residential units account for 38,707 square feet of space, while the other 4,180 square feet will be dedicated to commercial space. With an average unit scope of 703 square feet, the residences will most likely be rental units.

Another notable planned feature for this proposed building is two enclosed parking lots. The property, located between Barnes Avenue and Wallace Avenue, is within close proximity of the Burke Avenue subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx8 and Bx39 lines.

The building applications were submitted by Hershy Silberstein of Blue Sky Builders Inc. The architect of record is Nikolai Katz Architect.

Demolition permits were filed to take down the existing 2-story building at 30006 Williamsbridge Rd. exactly one week before the building permits, on Monday, March 10. An estimated date for construction of the new building to be finished has not yet been provided.