Permits filed for 4-story residential building in Highbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 12 housing units at 1004 Summit Ave. in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

The building will be 51 feet tall and yield 8,514 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 709 square feet, it is most likely that the 12 residences will be rentals.

Other planned features for the building include a penthouse and a rear yard spanning 20 feet in length. The development site is within close proximity to multiple notable structures in the borough, including Yankee Stadium, Rev. T Wendell Foster Park and the Bronx Museum of the Arts. The 167th Street subway station, which services the B and D trains, is also nearby.

Applications for the proposed building were submitted by Shaya Seidenfeld of MZS Realty. The architect of record for the project is Nikolai Katz Architect.

Demolition permits have not been filed for the structure that currently occupies this property, located between West 164th Street and Summit Avenue. An estimated completion date for construction has not been announced yet either.