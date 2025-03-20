Permits filed for 8-story, 236-unit supportive housing development in Mott Haven

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story supportive housing building at 694 E. 142nd St. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

If built, the development would be 83 feet tall and include 236 units, which would provide much-needed housing for individuals and families in the Bronx who are at risk of homelessness.

The permits define the proposed occupant as a philanthropic or non-profit institution offering sleeping accommodations. In addition to the sleeping facilities, the property would also feature a cellar and a rooftop terrace on the sixth floor. The property is within close proximity to the Academic Leadership Charter School, P.S. 469X: The Bronx School for Continuous Learners, St. Mary’s Park and the East 143rd Street-St. Mary’s Street subway station, which services the 6 train.

Applications were submitted by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The architect of record is listed as Alen Moghaddam of Urban Architectural Initiatives.

A 3-story residential building currently occupies the lot at 694 E. 142nd St., located between Powers Avenue and Jackson Avenue. While demolition permits will be needed for this project, they have not yet been filed. An estimated completion date for construction of the new supportive housing building has not been provided yet either.