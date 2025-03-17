Permits filed for 9-story residential building in Fordham

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 45 housing units at 354 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 90 feet tall and yield 38,160 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 848 square feet, the 45 residences will most likely be rentals.

The property would also feature a rear yard extending 30 feet in length. It is also within close proximity to the Fordham train station, which services the Harlem and New Haven lines.

Westorchard Management submitted the building application. The architect of record is listed as being Leandro Nils Dickson Architect.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed, nor has an estimated completion date for construction been given.