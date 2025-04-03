Permits filed for 33-unit 9-story residential building in Crotona Park East

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 33 units on the vacant lot at 907 E. 175th St. in Crotona Park East.

The proposed building would be 90 feet tall and yield 24,995 square feet of space across the 33 residences. With an average unit scope of 757 square feet, these units will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the property, located between Southern Boulevard and Trafalgar Place, include a cellar, a terrace on the eighth floor, and a 34-foot rear yard. The property is within close proximity to Hylan Park, Crotona Park, Bold Charter School and the East Bronx Academy for the Future. There is convenient access to mass transportation nearby via the 174th Street subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains, as well as bus stops for the Bx11, Bx19 and Bx21 lines.

The building applications were filed by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The architect of record is Jonathan Kirschenfeld Architect P.C.

Since a vacant lot currently stands on 907 E. 175th St., demolition permits likely will not be needed during the construction process. An estimated completion date for the project has not yet been provided.