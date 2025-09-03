Permits filed for residential building with 99 units in Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 12-story residential building with 99 housing units at 623 E. 178th St. in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 110 feet tall and span 118,157 square feet. With an average unit scope of 682 square feet, the 99 residences will most likely be rentals.

There are also plans to include 25 enclosed parking spaces at the property. The Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, is located near the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx9, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41-SBS and Bx42 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include the Bronx Zoo, Walter Gladwin Park, Crotona Park, the Quarry Ballfields, Vidalia Park, Richman (Echo Park), the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground, the Belmont Playground, the School of Science and Applied Learning and P.S. 57 Crescent School.

The building applications were submitted by Yonah Grunhut of Grun Group LLC. The applications list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record for the proposed project.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to get rid of the existing structure at 623 E. 178th St. An estimated completion date of the new building has not yet been provided.