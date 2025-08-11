Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 20 units in Foxhurst

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 20 housing units at 870 Home St. in the Foxhurst neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 56 feet tall and have 11,928 square feet of space across the 20 residences. With an average unit scope of 596 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 36 feet in length. The Freeman Street and Simpson Street subway stations are located nearby, with each providing access to the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx17, Bx19 and Bx35 lines.

Other notable features within close proximity to 870 Home St. include the Field of Dreams Basketball Court, the Reverend J. Polite Playground, the Tiffany Playground, the Basil Behagen Playground, P.S. 150 Charles James Fox, Urban Scholars Community School X463, the Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School and Peace and Diversity Academy.

The owner of the building applications is David Jones LLC. John Alleyne from Becall Engineering Services is listed on the applications as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed last June to knock down the 1-story structure at 870 Home St. An estimated date for the new building’s construction has not yet been announced.