Permits filed for 3-story residential building with ten units in Pelham Gardens

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 3-story residential building with ten housing units at 2704 Dewitt Pl. in the Pelham Gardens neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 28 feet tall and have 6,621 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 662 square feet, the ten residences will most likely be condos.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 20 feet in length. The Gun Hill Road subway station is nearby, providing service for the 5 train. There are bus stops within close proximity to 2704 Dewitt Pl. for the Bx25, Bx26, Bx28, Bx31,Bx38 and BxM10 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Allerton Playground, the Eastchester Playground and P.S. 121 Throop.

The building applications were submitted by Lin Kumbullaj in Kiri Construction Corp. The applications list Mohammad Badaly of Badaly Engineering as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed to knock down the structure at 2704 Dewitt Pl. last September. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not yet been provided.