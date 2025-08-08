Permits filed for 13-story residential building with 96 units in Concourse

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 13-story residential building with 96 housing units on the vacant lot at 112 E. 167th St. in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 120 feet tall and yield 65,735 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 684 square feet, the 96 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to all the residential units, the permits also call for a penthouse and a cellar. The two 167th Street subway stations are located nearby, with one station servicing the B and D trains and the other the 4 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx32 and Bx35 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include BronxWorks, Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park, the Mott Playground, P.S. 114X The Luis Llorens School and Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 2 Middle School.

The building applications were submitted by Paul Durgaj of Durgaj Properties Corp. The applications also list Joseph Sultana of JLS Designs as the architect of record.

Since 112 E. 167th St. is just a vacant lot, it is unlikely that demolition permits will be needed at any point. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been announced.