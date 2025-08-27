Permits filed for 4-story residential building with 11 units in Melrose

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 11 housing units at 632 Eagle Ave. in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 40 feet tall and span 7,176 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 652 square feet, the 11 residences will most likely be rentals.

A rear yard that stretches 20 feet in length is also planned as part of the property. The Jackson Avenue subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains, is located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx4, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19 and Bx21 lines.

Other notable features in the area include St. Mary’s Park, the Captain Rivera Playground, the Fountain of Youth Playground, the Pontiac Playground, Brilla Veritas Elementary School, P17X, P.S. 157 Grove Hill, Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, University Heights High School and X379 Jill Chaifetz Transfer High School.

The building applications were submitted by Israel Tishler of Revamp NYC. These applications also list Ariel Golshan of AG Consulting Engineering, P.C. as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to knock down the current structure at 632 Eagle Ave. There has not yet been an expected completion date announced for the proposed building’s construction.