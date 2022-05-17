Police & Fire

Pedestrian teen killed by driver in Morris Park accident

Alissa Kolenovic, 16, was killed by a car in Morris Park earlier this month.
A 16-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Morris Park while attempting to cross the street.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 49th Precicnt responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at 1027 Neill Ave., on May 4 at 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, the cops found Alissa Kolenovic, 16, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body.

EMS transported Kolenovic, of Hone Avenue, to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation found that Joseph Zillitto Jr., 46, was operating a 2017 Ford F-750 Box Truck southbound on Paulding Avenue and after coming to a stop at the intersection made a left turn onto Neill Avenue, striking Kolenovic as she was crossing the street. Zillitto, of Stadium Avenue, remained on scene and was arrested and charged with failure to yield to pedestrian and failure to use due care.

NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the case.

