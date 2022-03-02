Police & Fire

Fatal collision in Hunts Point kills Manhattan resident

A Manhattan resident lost his life in a fatal collision Monday morning in Hunts Point. 
According to NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 28, of a car accident at 155 Food Center Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Hino Box truck was making a left turn on the westbound Food Center Drive and crashed into a Dualtron Ultra scooter traveling east on the road. Wayne Vega, of Manhattan, the driver of the scooter, was transported to Lincoln Hospital where the 32 year-old was pronounced dead. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

