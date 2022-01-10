Fatal hit and run on the Bruckner kills 52-year-old man

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 52-year-old Bronx man lost his life in a fatal hit and run car accident the day after Christmas.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 26, 2021, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the southbound Brucker Expressway, in the vicinity of exit 51.

Upon arrival, the cops found a pedestrian, Sergio Guzman, of 221 E. 173 St., lying in the road with severe trauma. EMS responded and pronounced Guzman dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Guzman was driving a 2013 Ford Ranger and traveling southbound on the Bruckner Expressway when he pulled over in the vicinity of exit 51. As he exited the car and began to walk on the highway he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling southbound. The operator of the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad. No arrests have been made.