Fatal collision in Throggs Neck kills 76-year-old pedestrian

John Dellacava, 76, was struck and killed by a car in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on May 7.
Photo courtesy Getty

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, the fatal collision occurred on May 7, around 8:15 p.m. at East Tremont Avenue and Roosevelt avenues. Upon arrival at the scene, officers from the 45th Precinct found John Dellacava, 76, with minor external injuries. Dellacava, of Davis Avenue, was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

An investigation by the police revealed that Dellacava was in a battery powered wheelchair attempting to go across East Tremont Avenue from the east to the west when he was fatally struck by a 2005 gray Toyota Sienna driven by a 25-year-old woman. The woman stayed on the scene and police believe there does not appear to be any criminality at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

