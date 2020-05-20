Bronx motorcyclist killed during overnight collision near Bruckner Expressway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 25-year-old Bronx motorcyclist was fatally struck overnight in Soundview.

Police reported that Simon Tavarez of Morris Avenue was riding his Yamaha bike westbound near Bruckner Boulevard and White Plains Road was when he was struck by a 43-year-old woman’s 2019 Toyota Corolla at about 4:43 a.m.

The woman reportedly rear ended Tavarez, causing him to fly onto the roadway and then beneath her car, where he was dragged for a distance, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel discovered Tavarez with severe trauma to his body before rushing him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the woman remained on the scene and the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.