Crook swipes cash and iPad after breaking into office at Norwood parking garage

By Emily Davenport

Cops are looking for a thief who broke into a parking garage in the Bronx and took off with cash and electronics.

According to police, at 3:30 a.m. on March 31, an unknown man entered the Icon Quik Park, located at 120 East 210th Street. Once inside, the suspect broke a door and a cashier dropbox hole.

The crook entered the office by crawling through the dropbox and once inside, he took $1,500 in cash and an iPad. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

This story first appeared on amNY.com