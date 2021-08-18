Police & Fire

NYPD searching for man accused of raping a child in Throggs Neck

The NYPD  is searching for a man who allegedly raped a child multiples times in 2015.

According to the NYPD, Nathaniel Heard, 58, 6’0″, 185 pounds, raped a 9-year-old girl at 2745 Schley Ave., in Throggs Neck, three times between June 30, 2015 and Oct. 1, 2015.

Nathaniel Heard allegedly raped a 9-year-old in Throggs Neck multiple times in 2015. Photo courtesy NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

