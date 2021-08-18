NYPD searching for man accused of raping a child in Throggs Neck

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly raped a child multiples times in 2015.

According to the NYPD, Nathaniel Heard, 58, 6’0″, 185 pounds, raped a 9-year-old girl at 2745 Schley Ave., in Throggs Neck, three times between June 30, 2015 and Oct. 1, 2015.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.