Woman escapes attempted rape while on Southern Boulevard

A man attempted to rape a woman early one recent morning on a Southern Boulevard street corner.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 8, at 4:40 a.m., a man approached a 33-year-old female, who was walking in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street.

He then began talking with her and suddenly — at the corner of East 172 Street and Seabury Place — he took out his penis, demanded that the woman perform a sex act and threatened to stab her if she did not comply.

The woman tried to escape, but tripped and fell. The man then mounted her and tried to stab her with an unknown object and punched her in the face. She resisted and fled for safety.

The suspect fled on foot. The victim, who suffered scrapes and bruises, was treated at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

