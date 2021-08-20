NYPD looking for suspect in attempted rape in Crotona Park section of Bronx
A 25-year-old male is suspected of raping a woman on Aug. 8, 2021 in the Bronx.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD
The NYPD is looking for a suspect involved in the attempted rape of a woman who was walking from a grocery store in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx on Aug. 8.
Authorities say that at approximately 4:40 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was accosted by an unknown individual at the southeast corner of East 172 Street and Seabury Place, before being grabbed and pushed against a tree.
The suspect — described as a 25-year-old male, with brown eyes, dark complexion and a thin build at approximately 170 pounds. — tried to forcibly remove the victim’s clothing before the woman put up a fight.
The suspect then punched the victim in the face multiple times before fleeing on foot. The individual was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a light-colored camouflage hood jacket, a purple latex glove, a surgical mask and black sneakers.
Surveillance video and a photo of the unidentified individual were taken before the incident and footage was pulled from a security camera in the vicinity of 1885 E. Tremont Ave. and a Sunoco gas station located at 1881 E. Tremont Ave.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/
, on Twitter @NYPDTips.