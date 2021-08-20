NYPD looking for suspect in attempted rape in Crotona Park section of Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect involved in the attempted rape of a woman who was walking from a grocery store in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx on Aug. 8.

Authorities say that at approximately 4:40 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was accosted by an unknown individual at the southeast corner of East 172 Street and Seabury Place, before being grabbed and pushed against a tree.

The suspect — described as a 25-year-old male, with brown eyes, dark complexion and a thin build at approximately 170 pounds. — tried to forcibly remove the victim’s clothing before the woman put up a fight.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face multiple times before fleeing on foot. The individual was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a light-colored camouflage hood jacket, a purple latex glove, a surgical mask and black sneakers.

Surveillance video and a photo of the unidentified individual were taken before the incident and footage was pulled from a security camera in the vicinity of 1885 E. Tremont Ave. and a Sunoco gas station located at 1881 E. Tremont Ave.