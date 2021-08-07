70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Belmont

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A senior was sexually assaulted and raped at gunpoint last week in Belmont.

According to the NYPD, on July 27, at 2 a.m., a man wearing two plastic masks, one black and one red, approached a 70-year-old woman from behind. He allegedly then pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell, where he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint before fleeing the location.

The victim sustained injuries, but did not initially report the incident.

On Aug. 2, she went to BronxCare Health System hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was reported to police. The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and carrying both the black and red plastic masks. He was in possession of a silver handgun.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.