Police & Fire

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Belmont

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in Belmont.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

A senior was sexually assaulted and raped at gunpoint last week in Belmont.

According to the NYPD, on July 27, at 2 a.m., a man wearing two plastic masks, one black and one red, approached a 70-year-old woman from behind. He allegedly then pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell, where he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint before fleeing the location.

The victim sustained injuries, but did not initially report the incident.

On Aug. 2, she went to BronxCare Health System hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was reported to police. The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and carrying both the black and red plastic masks. He was in possession of a silver handgun.

This suspect is accused of raping a woman on joy 27, 2021, in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

 

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC