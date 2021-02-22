Bronx creep sought for trying to rape two women

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special victims detectives in the Bronx are looking for the deviant who attacked two women in about an hour’s time over the weekend and attempted to rape them.

The NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator behind both attacks, which occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Feb. 20.

Law enforcement sources said the creep first attacked a 29-year-old woman inside an apartment building in the area of Morris Avenue and East 177th Street in Mount Hope at about 6 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, he accosted the young woman and forcibly touched her private area. After the woman resisted his assault, the suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction.

About 40 minutes later, cops said, the deviant preyed upon a 39-year-old woman about three blocks away from the first incident, at the corner of Morris Avenue and East 174th Street.

Detectives said the suspect forced the victim to the ground, pulled down her pants and attempted to sexually assault her while grabbing her genitalia. After the victim resisted, he then took off from the scene on foot.

Part of this attack was caught by a nearby security camera and shown in footage that the NYPD released Sunday night.