Five unknown people break into Bronx apartment and rob two at gunpoint

Police are looking for a group of crooks who robbed a Bronx couple at gunpoint after breaking into their home.

According to the NYPD, at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 15 a group of unknown individuals approached a residence located in the vicinity of Barnes Avenue and Van Nest Avenue. One of the suspects climbed to the second floor awning and forced open a window to gain entry into the home and then let the four others in through the front door.

Once inside, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and all five of them confronted a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in their bedroom. The suspects ransacked the bedroom and fled with $120 in cash. They were last seen fleeing northbound on Barnes Avenue in a gray 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication amny.com.