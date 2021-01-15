Crime

Man smashes bus window in Soundview with scooter and injures bus driver: cops

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

BY EMILY DAVENPORT

Police are looking for a suspect who smashed a bus window in Soundview last month.

Authorities say that at 11:08 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020, an unknown man approached the front of MTA Bus #688, which was located in front of 1741 Lafayette Avenue, and struck the bus window with his scooter. The window shattered as a result.

The suspect then fled the scene on his scooter to parts unknown. The 56-year-old male bus driver was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries to his eyes after being struck with debris.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken at the scene:

The suspect is described as a light skinned man, approximately 30-35 years of age and standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication amny.com.

