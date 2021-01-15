Police searching for man who was seen carrying assault rifle in Woodlawn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are searching for a man who was recently spotted carrying an assault rifle down a Woodlawn street.

According to police, at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 an unknown man was seen carrying a black assault rifle with a high capacity magazine attached to it in front of 3560 Webster Avenue. Though the gun was not fired, police say that it caused fear and alarm to people nearby.

The suspect was last seen walking towards East Gun Hill Road. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance cameras:

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, a medium build, standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, red sneakers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.