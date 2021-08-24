37-year-old woman nearly raped in the South Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man attempted to rape a woman in the South Bronx last week.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 9, at 3 a.m., a man approached a 37-year-old woman and began a conversation with her in the vicinity of East 163 Street and Teller Avenue.

The man then allegeldy forced the woman into an apartment building, began to remove her clothes and attempted to rape her. The victim resisted and scratched him in his face.

The perp then assaulted her, striking her in the face and stomach before fleeing the location with her iPhone. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall 130 pounds, with a slim build and a black Afro. He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, multi-color underwear, white and black sneakers, with no shirt but carrying an orange shirt on left hand.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.