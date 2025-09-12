Kids & Education

Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx host back-to-school health fairs

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
health fair
NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx hosted back-to-school health fairs on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, attracting hundreds of attendees.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx held health fairs at their respective locations on Friday, Aug. 22, and Friday, Aug. 29.

Students returning to school benefited from health information, free school supplies and other forms of entertainment at these events.

The events saw hundreds of attendees, including patients and staff members of the hospitals, as well as volunteers, elected officials and other members of the community.

