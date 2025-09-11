NYC Health + Hospitals hosts blood drive in honor of late chief nursing officer

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx partnered with the New York Blood Center to hold a blood drive to honor the life and legacy of late NYC Health + Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Suzanne Pennacchio.

The Aug. 6 blood drive was held in partnership with the New York Blood Center and the Pennacchio family. It resulted in 83 life-saving donations, which can save the lives of up to 249 people once the blood donations are divided into their three components—red cells, platelets, and plasma—and distributed to nearby hospitals.

Pennacchio had spent 50 years working as an esteemed nurse leader, educator and advocate for the well-being of patients. This included nearly 10 years working at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi as the Chief Nursing Officer. She died unexpectedly last March.

“No one can ever replace Suzanne and what she meant to our Jacobi and NCB community, but we know that she would want us to continue performing good deeds on behalf of our patients,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mastromano said. “This blood drive allows us to give the gift of life to those in need and is a fitting tribute to her memory.”

Pennacchio spent the majority of her life living in the Morris Park/Pelham Parkway community. She was an alumnus of St. Clare of Assisi and St. Catharine Academy. Additionally, she had previously served as a Grand Marshall for the Bronx Columbus Day Parade.

Suzanne’s daughter, Annmarie Pennacchio, was present for the blood drive. She expressed her thanks to her mother’s former colleagues for their blood donations, which support a very important cause.

Jacobi Hospital will be hosting another blood drive in November. Those interested in donating, participating in the effort, or learning more can call the Public Affairs Department at 718-918-3827.