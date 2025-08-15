Lincoln Hospital hosts blood drive, takes part in multiple community celebrations

Members of Lincoln Hospital took part in a blood drive for the New York Blood Center.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln hosted a blood drive and took part in the celebrations for National Night Out, Jamaican Independence Day and the Dominican Day Parade last week.

During National Night Out, on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the hospital engaged with several members of the Bronx community. They were present at the National Night Out celebrations held by the 40th Precinct, which oversees Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose, the 41st Precinct, which covers Hunts Point and Longwood, and the 42nd Precinct, which spans Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Lincoln Hospital, located at 234 E. 149th St. in Mott Haven, partnered with the New York Blood Center to host a blood drive, with several staff members donating for the cause. The event supported life-saving donations in the Bronx community.

That same day, the hospital held a celebration of Jamaican Independence Day. The vibrant cultural event honored the rich heritage and contributions of the Jamaican community.

Lincoln Hospital participated in the Dominican Day Parade on Sunday, Aug. 10. Staff members from the hospital marched in the parade, which celebrated the vibrant culture and heritage of the Dominican people.