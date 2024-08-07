Mayor, NPYD commissioner celebrate National Night Out with Bronx’s 47th Precinct

Mayor Eric Adams joins the National Night Out celebration with the NYPD's 47th precinct on Aug. 6, 2024.
Photo courtesy Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban on Aug. 6 joined Bronxites at the 47th Precinct’s National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out at the 47th precinct. Photo courtesy Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

The mayor, who visited several precincts across the city for the celebratory day, said on X that the “energy [in the Bronx] was so inspiring.”

Fortunately, the event “still had a great turnout” despite being having to be moved to Eastwood Manor at the last minute due to heavy rain, according to an NYPD post on X.

Also in attendance were Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Council Member Kevin C. Riley, local resident Kaneki Shakes told the Bronx Times.

National Night Out in the 47th precinct on August 6, 2024. Photo courtesy Kaneki Shakes

Gibson was presented with flowers in condolences for her mother, who passed away just days before the event, according to Shakes, who called the night “fantastic.”

Mayor Eric Adams attended the National Night Out celebration in the 47th precinct on August 6, 2024. Photo courtesy Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

The night also featured musical performances by Avril Francis, who serves as treasurer of the 47th Precinct Council, and a 40-participant chess tournament by the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club, which was founded in the Bronx. 

Avril Francis, treasurer of the 47th Precinct Community Council, sings at National Night Out on August 6, 2024. Photo courtesy Kaneki Shakes

