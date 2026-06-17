NBA and Emirates unveil newly renovated technology and gaming youth space at PAL Webster Center

NBA Cares and Emirates, the official global airline of the NBA, launched a newly renovated technology and gaming room for youths at the Police Athletic League (PAL) Webster Center, located at 2255 Webster Ave. in the Bronx, on Tuesday, June 9.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the technology and gaming room’s unveiling, with youth from the PAL joined by PAL Executive Director and CEO Carlos Velazquez, Knicks legend John Starks, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Emirates USA Vice President Matthew Jones, among others.

The renovation project included major aesthetic enhancements, including fresh paint, new graphics, lighting and new furniture. The room now also features the latest tech and gaming supplies. All this work helps make the room an inspiring space for youths in the community to enjoy.

Youths at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were presented with a backpack from Emirates’ “Aircrafted by Emirates” collection, which are created repurposed Economy Class seat fabric. The backpacks handed out were filled with Emirates and NBA co-branded merchandise. The Aircrafted for Kids backpacks have been distributed to nearly 4,000 kids at schools and community centers around the world.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a commemmorative plaque was placed at the technology and gaming room to highlight the support of NBA Cares and Emirates in the refurbishment project.

A Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA youth basketball clinic was then held for the kids at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The clinic was led by Knicks coaches and players.

PAL’s Webster Center’s technology and gaming room renovation reflects Emirates’ broader investment in uplifting communities across the United States and supporting the well-being and aspirations of youths. Through the restoration of community clubs and recreational spaces like this, Emirates aims to support efforts to foster essential life skills for youths, as well as academic growth and positive mentorship through sports.

New York City’s largest independent youth development not-for-profit organization, PAL operates a wide range of programs, including Head Start, Day Care and Universal Pre-K programs, elementary and middle school afterschool programs and summer day camps and summer Playstreets. Additionally, the organization runs evening teen centers, college readiness programs and youth employment and juvenile justice programs.