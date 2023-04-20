Manhattan College to celebrate Earth Day on Friday

On Friday, Manhattan College will host its inaugural “Laudato Si Day,” commemorating Earth Day and Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical that critiqued consumerism and irresponsible development, lamented environmental degradation and global warming, and called for all people of the world to take “swift and unified global action.”

The college’s program will offer a variety of events focused on education and action for sustainability and environmental justice.

Brother Daniel Gardner, the president of Manhattan College, committed to participating with other universities around the world in a seven-year journey toward integral ecology. Manhattan College is gathering students, faculty, staff, administrators, and neighbors to develop a Laudato Si — the name of Pope Francis’ book — action plan that will leverage the College’s expertise and resources and develop a pathway to recognition as a Laudato Si university.

Laudato Si Day Highlights:

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Welcome to Laudato Si Day program and blessing of the quadrangle trees

Welcoming to Laudato Si Day presentation, discussing the significance of the mission and the importance of strengthening the commitment to sustainability and environmental justice issues, followed by the blessing of the quadrangle trees;

Noon – 3 p.m.: Sustainability education and action fair

Fair featuring a contest to guess the day in 2023 when humans will “overshoot” the capacity of the earth to regenerate, electronic recycling drop-off, plant-based food sampling, compostable water bottles, green club community engagement, tour of Chrysostom Hall green initiatives, fair trade environmental impact education, and the presentations of student research posters;

3 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Leo Greenhouse opening

Celebrate the opening of the newly revived Greenhouse at Leo Hall on the 5th floor, help set up the garden— including hydroponic grow beds, an energy lab, an automation control system, and sources of renewable energies.

Manhattan College is located at 4513 Manhattan College Parkway in Riverdale.

