Friends of Pelham Parkway host Earth Day cleanups

Friends of Pelham Parkway host Earth Day cleanup.
Photos courtesy of Roxanne Delgado

On April 17, Friends of Pelham Parkway hosted an Earth Day cleanup event with Councilman and Borough President Candidate Fernando Cabrera.

It took place near the rose garden at Pelham Parkway North and Wallace.

The next day it hosted another Earth Day event in collaboration with Einstein medical students at Seymour Ave. on Pelham Parkway.

