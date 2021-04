Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Members of the south Bronx business community got their hands dirty on Earth Day to beautify the area.

Dr. Cary Goodman, executive director of the 161st Street Business Improvement District joined local residents on Thursday morning to plant flowers along the corridor’s busway adjacent to Yankee Stadium.

Accompanied by a jazz performance and high spirits, these volunteers gave the south Bronx a beautiful and much needed diversion from local baseball.