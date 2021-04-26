Environment

PHOTOS: Men recovering from addiction cultivate ‘Healing Garden’ for Earth Day in the Bronx

Angel Rodriguez, a resident of Acacia Network’s BASICS Residential Program, said he looked forward to a morning of gardening.
Photos courtesy of Acacia

The nonprofit Acacia Network and tenants of its residential treatment program for men recovering from addiction, BASICS, celebrated Earth Day, April 21, by cultivating a “Healing Garden.”

The men, joined by volunteers, planted flowers, weed, added soil and mulch and other activities at the program’s Terrace Garden.

  • Lymaris Albors, COO of Acacia Network, plants perennials along with residents of the BASICS Residential Program in the Bronx to commemorate Earth Day.

