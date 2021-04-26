PHOTOS: Men recovering from addiction cultivate ‘Healing Garden’ for Earth Day in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The nonprofit Acacia Network and tenants of its residential treatment program for men recovering from addiction, BASICS, celebrated Earth Day, April 21, by cultivating a “Healing Garden.”

The men, joined by volunteers, planted flowers, weed, added soil and mulch and other activities at the program’s Terrace Garden.