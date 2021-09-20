Police & Fire

FDNY Ladder 55 equipment stolen: NYPD

The male suspect wanted for allegedly stealing equipment from an FDNY firehouse on Sept. 12, 2021.
A man broke into a Bronx firehouse and stole equipment and a coat, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 12, at 5:06 p.m., a man entered Ladder 55 at 720 Melrose Ave., through an open gate and stole an FDNY bunker coat and FDNY Department radio before fleeing the scene.

The individual is described as a Black adult male, approximately 30-40 years of age, medium build, black hair and last wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black sneakers, white face mask under chin and seen holding the FDNY coat and radio.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

