Thieves steal $1,500 from Smoke Shop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three armed men stole $1,500 from a smoke shop in Soundview on July 29, according to police.

According to the NYPD, on 10:50 p.m., three men entered 333 Soundview Ave., home to the Smoke Shop, and one of the men brandished a handgun and warned the 23-year-old male employee not to touch anything or he would be hurt.

The second assailant grabbed the cash register and the third person broke the glass of a display case with a baseball bat. They fled the scene northbound on Soundview Avenue, inside of a gray 4-door sedan with approximately $1,500.

The individuals are described as males who wore masks and all-black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.