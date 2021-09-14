Police & Fire

Male suspect robs Hunts Point McDonald’s, makes off with $75

A man was hungry for more than a Big Mac on Labor Day as he allegedly stole money from a McDonald’s in Hunts Point.

According to the NYPD, on  Sept. 6,  at 3:40  a.m., a man entered the McDonald’s at 375 Garrison Ave., through the drive-thru window, and then walked into an office where he stole $75 from the register. The suspect then left through the front door and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

