Woman robbed of $1,500 in gold chains near Castle Hill Middle School

A woman was assaulted and robbed of two gold chains worth $1,500 last month near Castle Hill Middle School.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 16, at 6:40 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking southbound on Purdy Street, near Castle Hill Middle School, when a gray Honda mini-van stopped and an unknown male exited from the front passenger seat.

The individual approached her and ripped two gold chains off her neck, worth $1,500, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then returned to the van, which was operated by an unknown individual and fled the location traveling southbound on Purdy Street.

The victim sustained minor lacerations to her left knee and left elbow and redness around her neck. She refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as a male approximately 20 years-old, 5’8″, 140 pounds with a light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.