Castle Hill BID hosts lighting ceremony to mark beginning of Ramadan

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
lighting ceremony
The Castle Hill BID celebrated Ramadan by hosting a lighting ceremony.
The Castle Hill BID hosted a lighting ceremony to celebrate the beginning of Ramadan on Friday, Feb. 28, in front of 1381 Castle Hill Ave.

This marked the BID’s first-ever lighting ceremony for the holiday. The event was meant to celebrate the vibrant diversity within the Castle Hill BID.

“[The lighting ceremony] marks the beginning of our continued efforts to honor and showcase our community’s rich cultural tapestry,” Castle Hill BID Executive Director Sasha Y. Ortiz said. “Together, we don’t just make a difference – we are the difference.”

A small BID grant from New York City Small Business Services, along with support from New York City Council Member Amanda Farías, whose district includes Castle Hill, helped to make this celebration possible.

