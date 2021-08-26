Police & Fire

Suspect steals $1K worth of electronics: NYPD

A  thief made off with an iPad and keyboard valued at nearly a $1,000 earlier this month, according to police.

Authorities say that on Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., a man dismounted a Citi Bike and approached a 50-year-old woman in the vicinity of Cedar Lane and East 151 Street.

The man then grabbed her Best Buy bag, which contained a new iPad valued at $799 and a new smart keyboard valued at $179. He fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

