Letter: Author goes back and forth on topics that matter

To the Editor,

Re: “Thanks to inflation, Democratic leadership resembles an episode of ‘The Three Stooges’”

I agree with the author about the deleterious, devastating effects of inflation. However, what public transit has increased? Not the NYC subway I take; the fare has remained steady. In fact, the author has criticized the MTA in other opinion pieces for not raising the fare.

I agree with the author about the serious problem of illegal immigration. But as far as citizens dying of fentanyl overdoses, is it the fault of the drug dealers? Or is it the fault of the users that get addicted to it in the first place, provide the market for the dealers, and then don’t know their own limits? And isn’t the author in favor of legalizing drug use? Hasn’t the author said time and time again what consenting adults choose to inhale, view or perform behind closed doors is nobody’s business but theirs?

As far as giving Biden, Schumer and Pelosi credit for driving the middle class into extinction, again, the author’s blame is misplaced. Blame it on the voters. If those who bother to vote put the same people back into power again and again, only to get kicked in the teeth again and again, who do we blame?

Again I’ll ask: Other than pounding out opinion pieces, what is the author doing to improve the situation? Is he playing any kind of active role in his political party of choice? Is he is a district leader or state committee member? Is he volunteering anywhere to assist those less fortunate and in need (full disclosure: various personal obligations have prevented me from volunteering). The author is concerned about the environment, has he at least attempted to stop eating meat made on factory farms?

Nat Weiner

Editor’s note: Most drug overdoses in the U.S. are a result of illicitly manufactured fentanyl, a process by which fentanyl is mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine in labs in Mexico or China where they are synthesized, and then sold, oftentimes, to unsuspecting users. Fentanyl, which is classified as a controlled substance, is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During May 2020–April 2021, the estimated number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. exceeded 100,000 over a 12-month period for the first time, with 64.0% of deaths involving synthetic opioids — mainly illicitly manufactured fentanyls.