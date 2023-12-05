Letter: Public libraries should be used in the same way as the city’s cooling, warming centers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

To the Editor,

The recent announcement about reducing library funding and closing some on Sunday is disappointing. This impacts the New York (Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island), Brooklyn and Queens Public libraries. During the many cold winter days, NYC opens up warming centers to help New Yorkers get out of the cold. On hot summer days, NYC opens up cooling centers to assist New Yorkers with excessive heat.

Libraries can do the same. Many seniors and others are frequent visitors to their local library. In too many cases, they don’t open until noon, close by 6 p.m. or remain shut Saturdays and Sundays. Closing libraries on Sundays and reducing library hours on other days due to the city’s multi-billion dollar municipal budget shortfall is penny wise and pound foolish. It is a drop in the bucket to reduce this debt. Just the opposite, all libraries should be open seven days per week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all year long. Seniors, retirees, students and others would be appreciative.

Every year, the City Council speaker allocates several hundreds of millions to members for their favorite pet projects. Elected officials can allocate a small portion of their share to keep libraries open for constituents. After allocating these funds, they are welcome to have their local library post signs by the entrance that “these longer hours including being open on Sunday are thanks to funding provided by your local council members.”

This just might be the incentive for NYC council members to do the right thing and find the funding necessary to take advantage of this underutilized asset. Major corporations, local businesses, community development corporations and charities should also be solicited for funding. They can be offered the same acknowledgements.

Larry Penner