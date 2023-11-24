Letter: Support the Bronx this Small Business Saturday

Edokia bookstore opened in June 2022, joining the Lit. Bar as the only independent bookstores in the Bronx.

To the Editor,

You can support small retailers and restaurants by joining me and your neighbors on the 13th annual national Small Business Saturday, this coming Nov. 25.

Small Business Saturday began on Nov. 27, 2010. It was in response to both Black Friday (large stores) and Cyber Monday (e-commerce stores). Small Business Saturday is designed for those starting holiday shopping to patronize small along with local community-based business.