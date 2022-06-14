Letter: Thanks to inflation, Democratic leadership resembles an episode of ‘The Three Stooges’

To the Editor,

Under President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Speaker Pelosi, Americans face the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Food cost more when shopping or eating out. Housing cost more, be it insurance, maintenance, mortgage, property taxes or repairs. Transportation cost more, be it car rentals, insurance, leases, maintenance, payments, public transit, repairs or vehicles, used or new. Utilities cost more like gas, electricity, internet access, phones or water. Health care, long-term health care insurance and medications are going up. Security at our southern border has been abandoned.

This year we are on the way to see 2 million illegal crossings accompanied by record amounts of fentanyl. More than 100,000 fellow citizens will die in 2022 as a result of fentanyl overdoses. While this is going on, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi and company continue to live the lifestyle of the 1% while the rest of us have to pay for the consequences of their actions.

Biden, Schumer, Pelosi and friends remind me of “The Three Stooges,” Moe, Larry and Curley. While the stooges made us laugh, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi and allies make us cry. They continue to inflict daily economic pain on us. Give Biden, Schumer, Pelosi and accomplices credit for driving the middle class into extinction. America is on the way to becoming either the very rich or very poor under their leadership.

Larry Penner