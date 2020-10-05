Jerk punches, drags 63-year-old out of car and onto west Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who attacked a 63-year-old woman seated in a car in the west Bronx last week.

The woman was parked outside of 93 Featherbed Lane when the unknown male assailant approached her SUV at about 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

He then punched her in the face, pulled her out of the car, and threw the senior woman to the ground, according to the NYPD The man then fled in an SUV parked nearby, heading in an unknown direction.

Although the woman suffered pain and bruising to the face and body, she refused medical attention from responding EMS personnel.

Police describe the man being sought for this attack as between 20-30 years in age.

The NYPD released this image of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.