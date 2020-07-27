Pair of homicides rock the Bronx this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating two separate violent homicides that took place over the weekend in the Bronx.

The first case involved 32-year-old Kemar Soloman, who police from the 52nd Precinct found stabbed to death inside of her Jerome Avenue apartment.

On Sunday, July 26 at around 1:38 a.m., cops went to the building’s third floor hallway and found an unidentified woman with stab wound to the chest. EMS personnel rushed her to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 2:22 a.m.

Multiple reports said that Soloman was a transgender woman, The motive for her murder is unclear.

NYPD reports indicate that the suspect is a Black man who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and dark pants.

The second homicide case involved a man who police found shot in the head outside of a building in Bronx Park East in the 49th Precinct at about 3:10 a.m.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old James Conner of West Avenue. EMS personnel responded and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case yet either.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

With additional reporting by Jenna Bagcal