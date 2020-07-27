Suspect in custody after two more young people shot, one fatally in the west Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a suspect allegedly responsible for fatally shooting a 24-year-old and wounding a 20-year-old in Belmont yesterday.

The NYPD brought up 39-year-old Joam Casado of Crotona Avenue on murder and weapon charges after the shooting death of Manhattanite Juancarlos Ortega and gunshot wound to another that took place near Grote Street and Prospect Avenue at about 5:42 p.m. in the 48th Precinct.

Casado allegedly shot Ortega in the head and the 20-year-old victim in his groin, according to the NYPD.

Both gunshot victims were rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS personnel where Ortega was pronounced dead.

The other man is now listed in stable condition, according to law enforcement sources.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.