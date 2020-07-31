Thieving duo snatches cash from Jerome Ave. apartment in early-morning burglary: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

The NYPD is searching for a pair of crooks who broke into a Bronx apartment and stole cash from inside.

According to police, at 5 a.m. on June 13, the unknown duo entered an apartment located at 2575 Jerome Avenue through an unlocked door. Once inside, the suspects swiped $500 from inside a closet.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken after the incident. The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, multi-color shorts and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned woman with a medium build and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and seen carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.