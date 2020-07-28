Creep wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Soundview: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Police are looking for a creep who sexually assaulted a woman in her Soundview apartment building.

Authorities say that at 11 p.m. on July 26, a 26-year-old woman was returning home to her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Elder Avenue and Watson Avenue, when an unknown man followed her into the building. Once inside, the suspect tried to take off the victim’s shirt.

The victim fought back, causing the creep to flee the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was not injured as a result and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, at the scene of the crime:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.